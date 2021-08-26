ELMIRA, New York — Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 790 students in 14 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Recipients included:

Winifred French of Bangor,

Sydney Gallop of Hermon,

Brian McElroy of Carmel,

Uyen Nguyen of Bangor, and

Khoa Dao of Bangor.

“This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”

Speaking to students during the ceremony, Patrick Gillette, director of admissions said, “We know you are someone who would thrive as a member of the Elmira College campus community, and we want to invest in your success at Elmira College.”

Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.