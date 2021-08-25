This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers who unsuccessfully tried to ban corporations owned or influenced by foreign governments from spending in state referendums filed on Wednesday to put their effort on the 2022 ballot.

It marks the fifth referendum effort targeting Central Maine Power Co. dating back to last year and comes as an outgrowth of the political fight over the utility and its $1 billion hydropower corridor to bring Hydro-Quebec power to the regional grid through western Maine.





Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill that would have prohibited companies including Hydro-Quebec, a provincial-owned utility from spending on referendums. CMP and its allies argued that the bill would unfairly kneecap it from fighting back against a November 2021 referendum aiming to stop the corridor project. Hydro-Quebec has put more $9 million into a political committee here.

The proposed law would be modeled after that bill from Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, and another from Rep. Kyle Bailey, D-Gorham. It would prevent foreign governments and their affiliates from spending on referendums and candidate campaigns while increasing disclosure requirements. It would force media outlets to remove ads violating the law and call on Maine’s congressional delegation to back an anti-corruption constitutional amendment

“Maine elections belong to Mainers, and not to wealthy foreign interests,” Rep. Kyle Bailey, D-Gorham, who will be leading the campaign effort and ran the 2016 campaign that established Maine’s ranked-choice voting system, said in a statement.

Proponents will likely try to begin collecting signatures as quickly as possible to hit the January 2022 deadline to get a question on the ballot next fall. CMP critics are also trying to get up to two questions on the fall 2022 ballot that would force a public buyout of the major electric utilities’ infrastructure and replace them with a consumer-owned utility.