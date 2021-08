The body that was pulled from the Penobscot River in Bangor on Friday has been identified, with officials saying the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious.

The body of Jac A. Cook, 43, was recovered from the Penobscot River behind the Sea Dog restaurant in downtown Bangor at around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Wade Betters, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

The circumstances of Cook’s death are under investigation, Betters said.