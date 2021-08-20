Emergency responders pulled a dead body from the Penobscot River near downtown Bangor on Friday afternoon.

A downtown police officer noticed a person floating in the river after 1:30 p.m. Friday and called for help from other officers and the Bangor Fire Department, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Emergency responders were able to pull the person’s body from the river by the docks behind the Sea Dog restaurant, he said.

Police are investigating and are not releasing the sex or age of the person who died.