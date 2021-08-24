The Maine Master Naturalist Program accepts applications for the upcoming course in Calais, Maine, at Washington County Community College in 2022. The application period runs from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15. The program runs from January through October 2022. Exact dates, costs, applications, and other information are available on MMNP’s website at http://www.mainemasternaturalist.org. An informational session for potential applicants will be held via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Email wc2022@mainemasternaturalist.org for link.

The Maine Master Naturalist Program’s vision is to develop a statewide network of Master Naturalists who educate and inspire the public to understand, value, and protect Maine’s natural world. Students participate in rigorous indoor classes and outdoor field days focused on Maine’s flora, fauna, and ecological principles. Out-of-class homework and a final capstone project are required, and after graduation, students must volunteer to share their knowledge with others.

The Maine Master Naturalist Program is a volunteer organization with all Board members, instructors, and mentors volunteering their time to provide students with a high-quality and hands-on experience. Over 250 Master Naturalists have graduated from the program since its inception in 2011.

The Maine Master Naturalist Program believes that Maine’s natural world and outdoor spaces are inclusive, accessible, and safe for everyone without regard to race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, socioeconomic status, citizenship status, ability, or age. We strive to train Maine Master Naturalists to practice and promote the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.