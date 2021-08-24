BANGOR — Over 100 golfers from Greater Bangor and beyond gathered on Monday, Aug. 23 at Bangor Municipal Golf Course for the Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic in support of Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care.

Over 20 teams played in a scramble format which raised an estimated $60,000. The event’s tremendous success was due to the teams and the many sponsors of the event. After 12 years of holding the tournament, the total raised has exceeded the $500,000 mark and is now pushing toward $600,000.

“Every year I am gratified by the amazing support this event receives from local players and companies,” commented Gary Eckmann, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “While we have made major strides in treating pediatric cancer, the need to support the children and families going through treatment and recovery remains.”





The Golf Classic, presented by Bangor Savings Bank, began with a goal to support the McDonald’s Playroom and Parent Room at the Raish Peavey Haskell Children’s Cancer and Treatment Center at Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care.

In addition to supporting the pediatric cancer center, the tournament now underwrites the cost of Camp Hope, which provides an opportunity for children who are being or have been treated for cancer or blood disorders to enjoy summer camp experiences in an environment tailored to their healthcare needs. Camp Hope is a collaboration of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and the Bangor Y. Thanks to Golf Classic supporters, there is no charge for campers and their families to attend camp. This year’s camp session has been canceled due to COVID-19, but when it resumes the funding will be available.