LEWISTON — Maine College of Health Professions celebrated the start of its 131st year and welcomed new students at its annual convocation, held on Aug. 18. MCHP, Maine’s only college dedicated exclusively to health professions education, has been providing extraordinary nursing and medical imaging education since 1891.

Dr. Monika Bissell, MCHP’s president, led the procession of faculty, staff, and students in the ceremony that celebrated the college’s 130-year history and mission of enriching lives through providing exceptional health professions education.

“This group of brilliant and talented incoming students invigorates our optimism and enthusiasm about the future of healthcare in Maine. These students are embarking on healthcare careers knowing better than any cohort before them the challenges and rewards of this industry. We are humbled by their enthusiasm and eagerness, and we can’t wait to support them in achieving their noble goals.,” commented President Bissell.





Students starting this fall semester will graduate as Nurses or Radiological Technologists in May 2023.

Maine College of Health Professions has been recognized by Forbes and Newsweek as being among the best professional colleges in the nation for graduate return on Investment. The College offers a wide variety of degree and certificate programs that enable learners at many levels of readiness to begin their healthcare careers. For more Information, please call the MCHP Admissions team at 207-795-2840, send an email to admissions@mchp.edu, or visit their website at http://www.mchp.edu.