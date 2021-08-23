BANGOR — Stacie Madrid has been promoted to branch relationship manager of two of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s branches located in Bangor. In this role, she leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Madrid has more than 24 years of retail banking experience. She began her career in banking in 1997 as a part-time teller at Merrill Merchants Bank, which was later acquired by Peoples United Bank. During her tenure at Peoples United Bank, Madrid held several roles including customer service representative, branch manager, and market manager. She joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in 2019 when the Bank acquired the Peoples United Bank branches in Bangor.

Madrid attended Beal College, where she earned an associate degree in medical assisting and an associate degree in business management. She is a graduate of the Bangor Region Leadership Institute. Madrid is registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and is also a State of Maine Notary Public.





She volunteers with the Good Samaritan Agency, where she previously served as board president. She has been a Bangor Breakfast Kiwanis member since 2004.

Madrid lives in Bangor.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.