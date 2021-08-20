The University of Maine men’s hockey team has added an experienced defenseman to their roster in Dominic Dockery, who played in 108 games for Hockey East rival Merrimack College.

He appeared in all 18 games for the Warriors this past season and had a goal and six assists.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound native of Lockport, New York, had three goals and 16 assists in his four-year Merrimack College career.

“He is a good fit for us,” said first-year UMaine coach Ben Barr. “He isn’t flashy but he is steady. He will give us more experience and depth. He will provide a veteran presence and will help the younger guys.”

Dockery will be the most experienced Black Bear defenseman with his 108 games. Simon Butala is next with 86 and Jakub Sirota has 68. Nobody else has more than 49 games

The average number of games played among the seven returnees is 38.7.

Dockery retained another year of eligibility because student-athletes were not docked a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic this past season.

He will be one of three new defensemen joining seven returnees on the blue line. The other newcomers are freshmen Tim Gould and David Breazeale.

UMaine lost three defensemen as J.D. Greenway signed a two-year contract with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, Levi Kleiboer transferred to Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, and Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi is going to play for Karpat in the Finnish professional league.

Before going to Merrimack, Dockery spent a season in the United States Junior Hockey League where he registered three goals and 13 assists in 60 games.

He did show some offensive flair earlier in his career, racking up 10 goals and 16 assists in 39 games for the South Shore Kings of the United States Premier Hockey League in 2015-16 after producing 10 goals and 11 assists in 25 games the previous year for the Selects Academy 18-under AAA team.

“Maybe with a fresh start, he will produce more,” Barr said.