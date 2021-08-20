As hurricane Henri makes its way up the east coast, Mainers should brace for strong winds, dangerous surf conditions and heavy rain.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch and storm surge watch along the coast of Connecticut and Massachusetts, and warns that Maine may see some impacts from Henri over the weekend.

Landfall predictions for hurricane Henri. Courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Strong winds from Henri are expected to reach Maine on Saturday evening, and continue through the day on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center warns that the winds from Henri can create dangerous surf conditions, as well as rip currents along the coast line.





Wind speed predictions for hurricane Henri. Courtesy of the National Oceanic

Wind speeds are predicted to be 30 to 40 mph along the southwest coast of Maine. As winds travel towards the Down East coast, they are expected to mellow and reach around 15 to 25 mph.

Flash flooding may occur south of Portland, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Heavy rains are predicted along the coast line. Central Maine may see some tropical storm conditions, according to the Gray National Weather Station.

11 am Fri..Hurricane/Tropical Storm & Storm Surge Watches in effect for Long Island & much of southern New England. Tropical Storm Henri is located 745 mi S of Montauk Point NY moving NW at 7 mph. Max sustained winds are 65 mph & Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Sat. pic.twitter.com/652hmFyWuM — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 20, 2021

The storm is expected to decrease in intensity as it approaches New England.

The last hurricane to not only make landfall but also cause significant destruction in Maine was Hurricane Bob, which caused widespread damage and power outages across southern, central and midcoast Maine 30 years ago, between Aug. 19 and 20, 1991.