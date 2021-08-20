BRUNSWICK — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free workshop and demonstration about mechanical weed management 5:30–7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Crystal Springs Farm, 277 Pleasant Hill Road in Brunswick.

The workshop includes a tour of no-till tomato plantings, discussion about best practices for mechanical weed management, demonstrations of new tools and findings from cultivation tool trials at Crystal Springs Farm. UMaine Extension and University of Maine Weed Ecology and Management staff will lead the workshop.

The workshop is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray at 207-781-6099 or rebecca.gray@maine.edu.