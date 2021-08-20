Six attorneys from Murray Plumb & Murray have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022, including two who were named Portland “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas.

John Bannon was named the Best Lawyers 2022 Litigation – Land Use and Zoning “Lawyer of the Year” in Portland. Bannon was also selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the fields of Land Use and Zoning Law and Litigation – Land Use and Zoning. Bannon is a Partner of Murray Plumb & Murray and Chair of Land Use & Environmental Law Practice Group. He is a resident of West Cumberland.

Stacey Neumann was named the Best Lawyers 2022 Criminal Defense: White-Collar “Lawyer of the Year” in Portland. Neumann was also selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the fields of Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White-Collar. Neumann is Partner and Chair of Criminal/White Collar Defense and Employment Practice Groups at Murray Plumb & Murray. She is a resident of Scarborough.





Drew Anderson was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the field of Real Estate Law. Anderson is a Partner, Managing Director, and Chair of the Real Estate, Finance, & Family-held Real Estate Succession Planning Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

Christopher Branson was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the field of Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships). Branson is a Partner and Chair of the Business & Corporate Law Practice Group at Murray, Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Falmouth.

Kelly W. McDonald was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the field of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. McDonald is a Partner and Chair of Bankruptcy Practice at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

Michael Traister was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 in the fields of Land Use and Zoning Law and Litigation – Construction. Traister is Partner, Co-Chair of the Litigation & Trial Practice Group, and Chair of the Construction Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of North Yarmouth.

