FRENCHVILLE – When the devastating news about the burning down of Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville was announced, the first thought at NorState Federal Credit Union was, “What can we do to help?” NorState proudly supports their local communities and lives by the Credit Union philosophy of People Helping People.

After a few phone calls and emails, the #drlevesqueSTRONG fire relief fundraiser for Dr. Levesque school, staff and students was underway.

“NorState FCU is community driven. The devastation felt by the community, the students, past, present, and future, as well as the educators, is enormous. Our philosophy of People Helping People is strongly at play with fundraising along with other generous members of our community in putting on this event,” says Susan G. Whitehead, NorState FCU CEO and president. “We hope that everyone comes out to enjoy the event and help us to make it as successful as possible.”





The event is being held at the NorState Field (Frenchville Little League field) on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 6-8 p.m. (rain date Aug. 25) Music is being provided by two local musicians, Adam Ouellette and Randy Cyr. Lakeview Restaurant will be on site as a food vendor and they are graciously donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the cause. Sound and Stage are being provided by NoreMak Audio. There will be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, and more.

“Dr. Levesque Elementary holds a special place in the hearts of so many,” says NorState Marketing Director Danielle Hebert. “This evening is NorState’s small way of giving back. Bring a chair and your community spirit. It’s going to be wonderful evening!”



For more information regarding this fundraiser and other NorState events visit our Facebook page or www.norstatefcu.org.