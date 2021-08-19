Rick Noffsinger has been checking his trail cameras frequently of late.

He set them up more than a month ago, hoping to catch a glimpse of some bucks in the area where he hunts deer. The season began Sunday at his home in Saint George, South Carolina.

However, Noffsinger never could have imagined finding the image that he shared with us for today’s trail camera story.

On Aug. 9, Noffsinger’s camera captured this amazing photo of a bald eagle that has just snared a gray squirrel in its talons.

“I capture unusual pictures on my cameras, but this was a rare picture,” he said.

Noffsinger, who said he has hunted his whole life, has lived in the South Carolina “low country” for eight years.

“I have two locations I hunt and both locations are beside swamp areas,” he said, explaining that he has seen raccoons, beavers, bobcats and fox among the animals in his hunting grounds.

I asked Bob Duchesne, author of the BDN’s Good Birding column, to weigh in on the large bird shown in Noffsinger’s photo.

“I think it is a young bald eagle, probably a 3-year-old. Bald eagles take four years to mature, and this one isn’t quite into its full white head yet,” Duchesne said.

With the traditional white head of an adult bald eagle not present and the tail hidden, Duchesne points to other characteristics to make the identification.

“The feet are very yellow and don’t have much feathering around the ankles. Golden eagles tend to have more feathering around the feet,” Duchesne said.

He also said golden eagles primarily occupy the western states and aren’t known to show up much in South Carolina. He also ruled out that species because there is an insufficient amount of brownish gold coloring around the shoulders.

Many thanks to Bob for his birding lesson and to Rick Noffsinger for providing a glimpse at a successful hunt by the immature bald eagle.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” Some contributor identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com

