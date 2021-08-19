HANCOCK — Touch A Train 2021, sponsored by New England Steam Corporation and Downeast Scenic Railroad, will be held at Washington Junction yard, 8 Railroad Siding Road on from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. A free family event, plenty of free parking and treats for all. Treats from Governor’s Restaurant, free ice cream sponsored by Penobscot Energy Recovery Corporation.

Tour the steam shop, blow the whistle, ring the bell, ride the “caboose hop,” Maine 3 Railers model train layout, used book sale, T-shirts, and hats. Donations and purchases support the restoration of Maine Central 470, the largest surviving steam locomotive in New England and Maritime Canada!

A special fare train ride at 1:30 p.m. Come, touch a train! Free to the public, donations accepted. For more, go to https://www.downeastscenicrail.org.