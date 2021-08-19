Northern Light Acadia Hospital to host virtual screening event

BANGOR –— A special virtual screening and panel discussion of “Gen Silent” is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 from 12 to 2:30 pm. The documentary runs 75 minutes, and the panel discussion will follow.

This event is being offered free to the public by Northern Light Acadia Hospital as part of its broader Northern Light Health sponsorship to HEAL (Health Equity Alliance) for the Summer of Pride.

“Gen Silent” is an award-winning documentary that follows six LGBT older adults in Boston, Massachusetts over a year as they navigate the paid and unpaid care system. “Gen Silent” discovers how oppression in the years before Stonewall still affects generations of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people with feelings of distrust and dangerous isolation. As we witness the challenges that these men and women face, we also see hope as each subject crosses paths with an impassioned professional trying to change an entire care industry.

“Northern Light Health is committed to truly ‘seeing’ every member of the communities we serve across Maine, and we strive to better understand and appreciate the diverse perspectives and experiences of our patients and their families,” says Chris McLaughlin, LCSW, associate vice president, Community and Pediatric Services, Northern Light Acadia Hospital. “By making educational events like this available to not just our employees but the broader community at large, we can create spaces to learn and grow together and engage in the important discussions we all need to be having to ensure that our services are welcoming and affirming to all who chose care at a Northern Light Health facility.”

Featured panelists –

Jason Flatt, PhD, MPH, assistant professor, School of Public Health, Social & Behavioral Health Program, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Marilyn R. Gugliucci, MA, PhD, professor and the director of Geriatrics Research at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine (UNECOM)

Len Kaye, D.S.W, PhD, director, UMaine Center on Aging, professor, UMaine School of Social Work

Dyan Walsh, MSW, executive director, Eastern Area Agency on Aging

Nancy Kelly, MSW, advisory committee member, SAGE Maine/Equality Maine



To register in advance for this free screening and panel discussion go to https://emhs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C7oc9ujHQgmPurvhzCFMqw.