The Bangor School Committee unanimously passed a district plan to require masks for students, staff and visitors 6-0 on Wednesday, with members saying the delta variant of COVID-19 posed far too great a risk to do otherwise.

Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager had first announced the school department planned to require employees and students to wear masks on Aug. 9, pending approval from the committee.

Wednesday’s vote ensures that one of the largest school districts in Maine will fall on the side of masking in what has become a cantankerous debate in school districts across the state.

Public commentators were mixed in their support for the proposal, with the primary tread line being disputes over the risk of COVID-19 to children. Some in opposition called the effectiveness of masks in question, including one woman who falsely said there was no evidence they prevented the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. James Jarvis, who leads Northern Light Health’s response to COVID-19, said the situation had drastically changed in recent weeks. The delta variant spreads more quickly and has put more children than ever in the hospital nationwide, Jarvis said.

Councilors were in agreement with such arguments. They acknowledged that masking was a nuisance, but they saw it as a livable one if Bangor schools wanted to avoid lockdowns and coronavirus infections.

One contentious moment came when parent Monique Swartz, who was speaking in opposition to masking, asked Jarvis (who was in the audience) how many children had died of the coronavirus in Maine.

“If it was one, that’s one too many,” Jarvis replied.

About 20 members of the public attended the school committee meeting. Some who didn’t speak themselves clapped after Swartz spoke in a display of opposition against the mask requirement.