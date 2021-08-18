PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Rines Thompson Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is accepting grant proposals from community-based organizations that contribute to the vibrancy of Greater Portland.

Grant awards of up to $10,000 are available to nonprofit organizations focused on environment and conservation, early childhood and youth programming, and arts and culture. Due to COVID-19, the fund made proactive grants in 2020, but now returns to a competitive process.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application and guidelines are available at http://www.mainecf.org. If you have questions, please contact Program Officer John Ochira via email at jochira@mainecf.org or by phone at 207-412-0837.





The children and grandchildren of Henry P. and Adeline B. Rines established the fund to give back to the community that has supported businesses owned by the Rines/Thompson family, including the Congress Square Hotel, the Eastland Hotel, WCSH Radio, and WCSH Television.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.