University of Maine football wide receiver Andre Miller, long snapper Bryce Collee and center Mike Gerace were named to Phil Steele’s preseason Colonial Athletic Association All-Conference team.

Old Town’s Miller was a first team selection and Gerace was a third-teamer on offense. Colee was a second-teamer on special teams.

Miller and Colee are graduate students and Gerace is a senior.





Miller was an All-CAA first team selection this spring which earned him a spot on the league’s All-CAA preseason first team.

Miller hauled in a team-high 21 passes in UMaine’s four spring games, including two eight-reception games in UMaine’s victories over Albany and Stony Brook. He caught three touchdown passes in each game.

His 21 catches were for 348 yards and his six touchdown receptions tied him for the league lead. His 5.25 receptions and 87 receiving yards per game were tops in the league.

He now has 65 receptions for 1,164 yards and 11 touchdowns during his three-year career to date.

Colee was an All-CAA second team pick this spring. He has started 40 games on special teams and has missed just one snap.

He had one tackle this past spring, three in 2019 and he recovered a fumble against Richmond in 2018.

Colee, a native of Tampa, Florida, is a leader on several of UMaine’s special teams units.

Gerace, who is a senior from Bel Air, Maryland, has played in 28 games during his first three seasons and has started in 24 of them.

He started eight games as a freshman in 2018 as UMaine won the CAA championship and reached the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time in school history.