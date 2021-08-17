An 81-year-old Vinalhaven woman has accused a former Rockland police officer of “manhandling” during an arrest last year.

The Courier Gazette reported that Glennis Lane was visiting her son at a Rankin Street apartment complex on May 21, 2020, when she saw a Rockland police cruiser parked behind her son’s vehicle.

Then-Officer Michael Rolerson told Lane that her son was being arrested for allegedly driving without a license, according to a claim filed on her behalf by attorney Gregory Snow. State law requires people who intend to sue a government agency file a claim before proceeding with a lawsuit, and Rockland has until Aug. 19 to respond, the Gazette reported.

She is seeking $150,000 in damages.

Lane then offered to drive her son’s car to his parking space outside the apartment complex, about 100 feet away, but Rolerson told her the vehicle was being towed, according to the newspaper.

An altercation followed, and Rolerson allegedly “manhandled” Lane, causing multiple injuries.

She was charged with assault and resisting arrest. Lane was taken to Knox County Jail before being transferred to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, where she was treated for bruises, according to the Gazette.

Rolerson, 31, of Searsmont was one of two Rockland police officers who were fired last year after they beat several porcupines to death with their batons while on duty. Rolerson reportedly told other officers that he sometimes pepper-sprayed porcupines before or after beating them.

One officer upon learning of the beatings drove to the scene of one on Bog Road, where he found, seven hours later, a beaten porcupine, still alive and twitching.

Rolerson and 28-year-old Addison Cox of Warren were fired in September 2020. Last month, Rolerson was sentenced to 270 days in jail, with all but 20 days suspended for charges of animal cruelty and night hunting. Cox was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with all but 10 suspended. Both were fined $1,000.