Two Rockland police officers have been fired after a probe into alleged animal cruelty.

The Courier Gazette identified the two officers as Addison Cox and Mike Rolerson, who were fired on Sept. 22.

Rockland Police Chief Christopher Young told the newspaper that he learned of the allegations of misconduct on Aug. 28 and placed the two officers on administrative leave within 24 hours. Young did not disclose details of the misconduct, which the Gazette reported involved animal cruelty.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted the internal investigation, while the Maine Warden Service conducted the criminal investigation. No criminal charges have been yet, the Gazette reported.