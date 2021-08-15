A hiker from Rhode Island was airlifted off Katahdin on Friday afternoon.

The man — who was in his 60s — was hiking down the Hunt Trail with his wife when he suffered several injuries, including to his lower leg, after falling about 6 feet, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Rangers received a call around 3:30 p.m. and called for air assistance from the Maine Army National Guard. Two rangers met the couple on foot, and at 7:40 p.m., the Blackhawk helicopter arrived and flew the man to Millinocket Municipal Airport before he was taken by ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital, the newspaper reported.

​​In June, a 59-year-old Missouri man was airlifted from Chimney Pond Ranger Station after spending more than 60 hours on Katahdin.