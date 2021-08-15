ORONO — UScellular is hosting a free drive-in movie in Orono on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21 at the University of Maine Belgrade Parking lot, located at 168 College Avenue. “Movie Under the Stars” includes a screening of “Shrek 2” that will start at 7:45 p.m., and it will be open to 150 vehicles free of charge each night. Pre-movie activities will begin at 7:25 p.m. and include a trivia game shown on the big screen. Details are available at drivein.uscellular.com, and anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass now. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to free entry, UScellular will provide each vehicle popular movie snacks, including popcorn, candy and water.

“The popularity of drive-in movies grew during the pandemic, evoking a sense of nostalgia while bringing friends and family together,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “As long-time members of the greater Bangor community, we wanted to bring that experience here, and we are excited to provide a free night of entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

UScellular is bringing a custom, 52-foot screen to the University of Maine for the movie. The lot will open at 6:15 p.m., and parking spots will be strategically mapped to ensure the best viewing angles and distances. Audio will be enabled through each car’s FM radio, and on-site attendants will guide vehicles to their parking spots. While spots last, UScellular customers with parking passes will be directed to a preferred viewing area and receive other surprise perks.

This is the second year in a row UScellular is bringing its “Movie Under the Stars” program to its local communities. Last year the company held free movie nights in 10 cities across the country, providing a fun and safe experience for nearly 9,000 attendees. To ensure that everyone who wants to see the movie can, once all passes are gone, anyone who registers for the movie will receive a unique rental code to watch any movie of their choice at home, courtesy of UScellular and Redbox. For official rules and registration information, please go to drivein.uscellular.com.