PORTLAND – The Maine Sports Commission, a statewide, nonprofit organization that markets Maine as a four-season sports destination, has announced the hire of Mike Guarino as associate director.

Guarino joins MSC from the Snow Pond Center for the Arts, where he served as community development director since 2016. He is also the current owner of the Maine Wilderness Guide Service – formerly known as Maine Wilderness Tours – which he founded in 1995. MGWS offers guide services for freshwater fishing, ice fishing, canoeing, kayaking, wilderness foraging, hiking and hunting while assisting travelers with lodging, rentals and all aspects of outdoor trip planning.

As MSC Associate Director, Guarino’s goal is to increase awareness about Maine as a sports destination, build relationships with communities and sports venues across the state, attract new events and raise the visibility of existing ones.





“Mike is passionate about Maine and will bring extensive experience in sports, tourism and outdoor recreation to his new role at MSC,” said MSC Director Sheila Brennan Nee. “I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to promote our state as a premier four-season sports destination in the country.”

Originally from Belgrade, Guarino earned a master of business administration and bachelor of science in marketing management from Thomas College. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his wife and college-aged children, playing with his dog, hiking in Acadia, gardening, foraging, attending soccer games at Thomas College and the University of Maine at Farmington, and of course, fishing.



The Maine Sports Commission markets Maine as a four-season sports destination to enhance the state’s economy by attracting new events and by growing existing sports-related events, including professional, collegiate, amateur and youth sporting events. For more information, visit https://www.mainesportscommission.com/.