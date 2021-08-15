OLD TOWN — Hidden Meadows Golf Course in Old Town is once again hosting the annual Old Town Animal Orphanage Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 21. Last year’s tournament featured a full field of 18 four-person teams and ended up raising $4,822 in support of the Animal Orphanage’s mission to care for stray animals and get them adopted by loving families.

Cost is $240 per team ($60 per player) with a 6:45 a.m. check-in and 8 a.m. shotgun start. Please call 207-827-4779 to register today.

Entry fee includes green fees, cart, range balls, tournament competition, on-course events, plus hole-in-one prizes and raffle items.

The Animal Orphanage is located at 71 Airport Road. They currently have many cats ready for adoption. To learn more go to their Facebook page www.facebook.com/AnimalOrphanageMaine/ or call 207-827-8777.