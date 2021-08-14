If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Former Republican district attorney candidate Seth Carey has been indicted on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman at his Rumford home more than three years ago.

The Oxford County grand jury handed down the indictment this week against Carey, who has been charged with gross sexual assault, attempted aggravated sex trafficking, unlawful sexual contact, engaging in prostitution and domestic assault, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.





Carey, 46, of Rumford was arrested on those charges in March while he was in Orlando, Florida. That arrest came after a three-year investigation into allegations that Carey sexually assaulted a woman living in his Rumford home.

The 34-year-old woman reported to the Rumford Police Department that Carey had assaulted her in March 2018, when Carey was running as a candidate for the district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

Carey has called the accusations against him “groundless.”

In June, an Oxford County judge granted Carey a protection from abuse order against the woman, who approached Carey in May on a Rumford soccer field where her kids were playing a game and allegedly threatened to shoot him.

In 2018, a judge suspended Carey’s license for three years for sexual assault, witness tampering and failing to comply with a previous interim order. Prosecutors sought his disbarment, though he was temporarily banned from practicing law for months before his unsuccessful bid.

During those proceedings, a woman testified before a court in August 2018 that Carey had sexually assaulted her while she was renting a room from him in 2017. Carey previously represented the woman in court. She alleged that he pressured her for sex for months and once grabbed her head and forced it toward his crotch, telling her to perform oral sex.

His suspension was upheld by Maine’s highest court. Last year, he agreed with prosecutors who charged him with unauthorized practice of law to not engage in new criminal conduct and abide by the terms of his suspension.