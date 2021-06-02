A former Maine district attorney hopeful said this week that he believes the woman who accused him of sexual assault is going to kill him, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

Seth Carey, 46, of Rumford, was arrested in March on a warrant that charged him with attempted gross sexual assault and attempted aggravated sex trafficking and misdemeanor charges of unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence assault and engaging in prostitution.

The charges stem from a complaint from a 34-year-old woman who reported that Carey had assaulted her in March 2018, when Carey was running as a candidate for the district attorney in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.





The Rumford District Court granted Carey a protection from abuse order after the woman approached him on May 16 at Rumford soccer field — where her kids were playing a game — and said she would shoot him if he was near her children again, the Sun Journal reported.

Carey told the newspaper he didn’t realize who the woman was at first, but became fearful for his life once he did. He also said that her accusations against him are “groundless” and led to his license suspension, loss of a district attorney race in 2018 and his jail time in March.

The order specifically bars the woman from possessing firearms and coming near Carey.

In December 2018, a judge suspended Carey’s license for three years — which was later upheld by Maine’s highest court — for sexual assault, witness tampering and failing to comply with a previous interim order. Last year, he agreed with prosecutors who charged him with unauthorized practice of law to not engage in new criminal conduct and abide by the terms of his suspension, the Sun Journal reported.

Carey has denied guilt or wrongdoing relating to the charges.