Broccoli and cauliflower take a while to grow, but once these delicious cole crops are ready to eat, it is well worth it. Not only are heads of cauliflower and broccoli delicious, but they are also versatile and can be used for a wide range of dishes, from salads and slaws to hummus and quiche.

Whether you’re growing your own or picking up a few bunches from the grocery store, here are 8 recipes that use broccoli and cauliflower.

German-style roasted cauliflower salad with lovage

German-style roasted cauliflower salad Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This recipe for German-style roasted cauliflower salad with lovage is irresistible, with its tender roasted cauliflower, salty bits of bacon, punchy red onion and delightful sweet-tangy dressing. It’s perfect for barbecues, but let it sit and chill a little before you serve it — the flavors deepen as it rests.





Mini twice-baked broccoli cheddar potatoes

Mini broccoli cheddar twice baked potatoes Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This recipe for mini twice-baked broccoli cheddar potatoes are a perfect snack for small gatherings, sort of like classic potato skins’ healthier cousin. You can cook the potatoes for the first time up to two days in advance, and when you’re finally ready, scoop out the insides and mash them with milk, salt pepper, broccoli and cheddar. Top it all off with cheddar cheese and bake it to ooey gooey perfection.

Cauliflower and pea shoot salad

This salad calls for cauliflower that is either roasted or, if you prefer, blanched. Paired with fresh springy pea shoots and sprouts, all doused in a vinegary dressing, this recipe for cauliflower and pea shoot salad is a perfect way to mix up your standard rotation of greens.

Pasta and green vegetables

This recipe for pasta and green vegetables is sure to become a staple in your kitchen. With the simple formula of pasta plus vegetables plus salty meats and aromatics, you can use any greens that you have on hand, but broccoli will really soak up all the scrumptious flavors.

Crustless broccoli potato quiche

Broccoli potato crustless quiche Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This recipe for crustless broccoli potato quiche takes potatoes combined with broccoli, cheeses and eggs to make a light but satisfying egg pie — and gluten-free to boot. Though the top turns golden thanks to the cheese, the inside is appropriately light. Serve this with a salad for lunch, but also for breakfast, too.

Cauliflower hummus

One of the best roasted vegetable substitutions for hummus is roasted cauliflower, which can be roasted or boiled and pureed to make a carbohydrate-light version of hummus with an airy light texture.

Roasted broccoli grain bowl with shallot vinaigrette

Roasted broccoli grain bowl Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

This recipe for a roasted broccoli grain bowl with shallot vinaigrette is a fresh, boldly flavored dish that’s satisfying but simple. Roasting the broccoli and other flavors brings out their slightly sweet flavors. Combined with the tangy dressing and hardy grains, the dish is definitely a winner.

Hearty winter-time salad

Hearty wintertime salad Credit: Sandy Oliver / BDN

Once cold weather rolls around, you might be ready for something a little heartier — and, luckily, cauliflower and broccoli store well into the winter. Broccoli and cauliflower in this hearty wintertime salad. You can even add fun salad embellishments, like croutons or dried cranberries or toasted sunflower seeds.

Broccoli and cauliflower are wonderfully versatile ingredients in the kitchen. As an added benefit, you can use those broccoli stems for soups, slaws and other tasty treats.