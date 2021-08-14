Hannaford has recalled two cooked shrimp products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Any customers who purchased Nature’s Promise and Hannaford brand cooked shrimp between May 20 and Aug. 14 should not eat the product because the supplier, Avanti, is recalling them, Hannaford said Saturday.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to Hannaford.

The Nature’s Promise Tail-On Cook Peeled and Deveined Shrimp has an expiration date of July 5, 2022, and the UPC code 68826755271.

The Hannaford brand Cooked Medium Shrimp has sell-by dates of Dec. 28, 29 and 30, 2022. They have the UPC code 4126813032.

Customers who return the shrimp will be given a full refund, Hannaford said.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which usually set in six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people will recover without a specific treatment, but the CDC cautioned people against taking antibiotics, which are used to treat only severe cases.