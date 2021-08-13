Blanca Millan is staying home.

The former University of Maine women’s basketball star, who is fifth on the school’s all-time leading scoring list with 1,974 points, has signed a one-year deal with CB Gran Canaria in her native Spain.

CB Gran Canaria plays in Spain’s top professional league.





Millan, who could have returned to UMaine for a sixth season but decided to start a pro career instead, in April signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA, but was released by the team. She was just the third UMaine player to earn a WNBA look, joining Cindy Blodgett and Jamie Cassidy.

Millan bounced back from season-ending knee surgery to have her best season in a Black Bear uniform this past year as she finished ranked 15th in the country in scoring (21.4 points per game) and in steals (2.9 per game).

She also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

In addition to her 1,974 career points, she concluded her career with 324 steals, second-most in program history, and 216 3-point goals, which was third most.

The native of Santiago de Compostela, Spain, was chosen to be the NCAA International Player of the Year by World Exposure Report and was a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

Millan, a 6-foot-1 guard, was the first player in America East history to be named the league’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season twice.

She was a three-time All America East first team choice and she was also selected to the league’s All-Defensive Team three times.

Millan finished her UMaine career with eight double-doubles, 96 double-digit scoring performances, 42 games in which she scored 20 or more points and six 30-plus scoring outings.

Millan led UMaine to back-to-back America East regular season and tournament championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and a regular season championship this past season.

UMaine got upset by Stony Brook in the tournament title, 64-60, despite Millan’s 20 points and seven rebounds.