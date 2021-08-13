Maine’s population growth over the past decade was driven primarily by gains in the southern part of the state, while northern and western Maine continued to lose people, according to 2020 U.S. Census data released on Thursday.

Overall, nine counties saw populations increase since 2010 while seven saw their populations decrease. But within both growing and shrinking counties, there were towns that bucked the trend.

In Cumberland County, the towns of Westbrook and Scarborough grew, both in percentage and absolute terms, faster than Portland. In Penobscot County, Bangor’s population contracted while neighboring Brewer continued to grow. In rural swaths of the state, some towns added population while larger ones around them shrank.

Use the map below to see how your town did over the past 10 years.