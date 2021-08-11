Southern Maine is facing an abrupt reversal in its summer weather for the rest of the week.

Conditions remained fairly cool and cloudy across the region on Tuesday, thanks to a low pressure system over the state.

“But as that leaves tonight, that’s going to really open up the door to a whole bunch of southwesterly winds, winds that are going to be coming up to our region from the central portion of the United States, where it’s already hot now,” said Justin Arnott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray.

A high pressure system just off the East Coast, plus sunshine and rising humidity will conspire to create a heat index that could approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week.

Arnott warns that sticky night time temperatures in the mid-70s won’t bring much in the way of relief.

“And, honestly, it’s just the beginning tomorrow. The heat is going to continue for the remainder of the week, probably even hotter temperatures on Thursday, with heat lingering into at least Friday,” Arnott said. “The biggest thing is drink plenty of fluids and seek out a place you know, that has air conditioning if you do not yourself, and certainly avoid strenuous activities especially in the hottest portion of the day.”

Meanwhile, the Troubh Ice Arena in Portland will be open to the public as a cooling center.

“Masks are required because we are in the substantial threshold for COVID cases right now. On Wednesday, August 11, through Friday, August 13th, from 9 to 4 the public is welcome to come cool off,” city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said.

The Scarborough Public Library is also listed as a cooling center on the Maine Emergency Management Agency website.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.