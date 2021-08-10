Maine is still weathering the COVID-19 pandemic better than almost all other states, but the rise of a more contagious variant has led to new federal mask guidelines and case counts that are far higher than they were a year ago despite high vaccination rates.

The state became the fifth to reach the threshold of 80 percent of adults getting at least one dose of a vaccine against the virus on Monday after Vermont, Hawaii, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to state data. But rising cases still have the federal government recommending masks in seven of 16 counties as of Monday.

We want to talk to Mainers who have gotten vaccinated recently or have not yet as our reporters look to best understand the issues at play in Mainers’ decision making and find out if we can help answer questions. Take the survey below to help inform our coverage.