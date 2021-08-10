CASTINE — The congregations of the Unitarian Universalist Churches of Castine, Ellsworth and Belfast will be ordaining Ariel Aaronson-Eves on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine. Ariel was the collaborative ministerial intern with all three of the congregations. The Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt will be preaching.
Ariel grew up in Haworth, New Jersey, attending Central Unitarian Church in nearby Paramus. Ariel studied history at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota and later earned a master of divinity at Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, California. Ariel is a land-based theologian whose work is rooted in the physical experiences of co-creation encountered through farming, entwined with a deep commitment to justice and liberation for all.
Ariel will be working as a spiritual care counselor for hospice in Concord, New Hampshire, and serving as minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Franklin, New Hampshire.
