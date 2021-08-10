CAPE ELIZABETH — After a successful 2021 virtual race with more than 2,000 registered runners, the highly anticipated in-person return of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race is coming Aug. 6, 2022. Race organizers today announced the dates for race registration.

As announced last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 race, all who successfully registered for the 2020 TD Beach to Beacon 10K before the race was cancelled, along with the first 1,000 people who registered for the 2021 Virtual TDB2B10K, will automatically qualify for early 2022 registration, which will take place March 1-7, 2022. All those who are eligible for early registration will receive further communication from TD Beach to Beacon 10K early in 2022 with instructions regarding how to register.

On Wednesday, March 15, Cape Elizabeth residents will have the opportunity to register starting at 7 a.m. ET.





Registration for the general public will begin at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 16.

The number of race bibs available to Cape Elizabeth residents and to the general public will be announced in March. Runners register through the race website, www.beach2beacon.org.

Following the close of registration, remaining bibs will be distributed to elite athletes, new and past race charitable beneficiaries, sponsors, and more than 100 Legacy runners who have participated in every running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K since its inception in 1998.

TD Beach to Beacon 10K is again partnering with Race Roster, offering best-in-class registration services used for in-demand sports, music and other events. The queue entry system, introduced for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K in 2018, allows registrants more time to complete the registration process without losing their place in the virtual line. Registration will start promptly at 7:00 am ET each day, and those wishing to participate are advised to be quick in order to secure a place in the queue.

“We are excited to begin thinking about being together again, in person, to run our beloved race,” said Joan Benoit Samuelson, founder of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K and Olympic gold medalist. “Registration day is always highly anticipated, and we are thrilled to be able to offer all those who signed up in 2020, as well as the first 1,000 who registered for the 2021 Virtual event, an early opportunity to register for 2022.”

In 2021, the TD Beach to Beacon Virtual 10K had 2,021 registered runners and 132 kids registered for the Kids’ Fun Run for a total of 2,153 participants.

The race’s 2022 beneficiary, which will be announced in the coming months, and past beneficiaries, will make bibs available to runners for use in fundraising efforts. The race’s charity bib program has helped Maine nonprofits raise more than $1.6 million over the history of the event. Applications to be considered as the 2022 race beneficiary will open Sept. 1.

The Kids Fun Run and the High School Mile will also return in 2022, on Friday, Aug. 5 at Fort Williams. Registration will begin online April 1 and continue through July 31; More information on the events can be found at Beach2beacon.org.