SEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island will be hosting a monarch butterfly tagging workshop for adults with Serena Cole on Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cole will teach program attendees about monarch life cycles, habitat, migration patterns and will lead a hike to the milkweed field on Sears Island, a certified Monarch Waystation.

At the field, participants will have the opportunity to look for butterflies and carefully net and assist with tagging them as part of the Monarch Watch program, which tracks the annual butterfly migration. Please note that seeing and catching monarchs cannot be guaranteed. Space is limited and advance registration will be required. To sign-up, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete upon receiving a confirmation email.

Cole has been a biology and environmental educator for 30 years. She has led student science groups to Costa Rica and been involved with citizen science projects at Schoodic Point Educational Research Center. Registered participants should park along the causeway at the end of Sears Island Road and meet at the island gate. Bring water and a snack and dress for walking through woods and fields, but please leave your pets at home. Having a mask on hand is also recommended for parts of the program when social distancing cannot be maintained. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date will be offered. For more information and updates, visit http://facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland. To learn more about Monarch Watch, visit www.monarchwatch.org.