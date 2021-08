LEWISTON — The Maine Herpetological Society Reptile Expo will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center, 490 Pleasant Street.



Tickets at the door $7 per person and children 12 and under free with a paid adult.

For more information call Mr. Drew at 207-576-1034.

The expo will have thousands of reptiles for sale, variety of vendors, Cruzin Slice and Cool treats for Charity food trucks and Mr. Drew and His Animals Too sponsoring the Kid Zone.