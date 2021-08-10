Full-time awards increased to $2,500/part-time awards $1,250

AUGUSTA — Good news on three fronts for Maine students planning to attend college this fall: Maine State Grant funds remain available and awards have been increased! Also, for students who missed the Maine State Grant filing deadline of May 1, the Finance Authority of Maine has extended the deadline for this academic year.

Thanks to a $10 million increase in funding from the Legislature and the Governor this past session, the Maine State Grant award has increased from $1,500 to $2,500 for full-time students and from $750 to $1,250 for half- or three-quarter time students.





Students should immediately file the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to apply as grant funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deadline extension includes adult learners returning to school. The action is being taken in light of the continuing pandemic and the uncertainty that continues to exist.

“We know there is uncertainty surrounding some students’ enrollment plans for this year, but we don’t want individuals who are thinking of pursuing education or training to miss out on this opportunity. Interested students should file their 2021-22 FAFSA as soon as possible to determine their eligibility for the Maine State Grant and other financial aid funds, including Federal Pell Grants. Knowing what funding is available will help students finalize their plans to attend college this year,” stated Carlos Mello, acting FAME CEO.

The Maine State Grant Program is the state’s undergraduate grant program. It is funded largely through state appropriations. The grant is awarded annually to approximately 12,500 Maine students. Students are considered for the grant simply by filing the FAFSA.

FAME is a quasi-independent state agency that provides innovative financial solutions to help Maine citizens pursue businesses and educational opportunities. FAME helps to lead the creation of quality jobs for Maine citizens by working at the nexus of economic and workforce development. To learn more about FAME, please visit www.famemaine.com.