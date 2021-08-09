A District Court judge on Monday ordered that a Massachusetts man accused of shooting another patron early Sunday outside a Harlow Street bar be held on $100,000 cash bail.

Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, of Boston is charged with attempted murder, a Class A crime, elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, aggravated assault, a Class B crime and refusing to submit to arrest, a Class C crime.

He appeared remotely before Judge Bruce Jordan from the Penobscot County Jail. Joaquin-Peguero was not asked to enter pleas because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.





Joaquin-Peguero was outside of Diamond’s at 190 Harlow Street when he got into a fight with another man over a woman about 1:50 a.m., according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office. During the fist fight, Joaquin-Peguero allegedly pulled a gun and fired several shots at the other patron, who was stuck in the left forearm and left calf.

The victim’s wounds were not severe, Bangor police said Sunday.

Two police officers parked nearby heard the gunshots and immediately responded, Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Sunday.

As officers arrived on foot, Joaquin-Peguero allegedly fled in a red car with a loud exhaust, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Lewis told the judge. When police pulled the car over, Joaquin-Peguero fled on foot but was apprehended.

Lewis asked that bail be set at $100,000 and Joseph Belisle, who acted as Joaquin-Peguero’s attorney for his first appearance, said that a $2,000 bail was a more reasonable amount.

Joaquin-Peguero has no criminal history in Maine but does have a criminal history in Massachusetts, Lewis said.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on each of the Class A crimes, up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the Class B crime and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the Class C crime.