More than 80 percent of Mainers 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, Gov. Janet Mills’ administration announced Monday.

In that age group, 80.2 percent have received one or more doses of the coronavirus vaccination, according to United States Centers for Disease and Prevention data.

This comes as Maine reports more than 50 percent of people aged 12 to 19 — and 64 percent of the total population, not including those not yet eligible — have been fully vaccinated, the U.S. CDC said.





Vaccination rates in Maine have steadily increased, with the state reporting an 11.7 percent increase since July. On July 30, Maine was administering 1,497 doses per day on a 7-day average basis. As of Sunday, that rate had risen to 1,673 doses per day, officials said.

Maine is the one of six states in the nation to reach this milestone, and ranks third in the nation for percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated, officials said.