Union employees of broadband provider Consolidated Communications have reached an agreement after verging on a strike this weekend, News Center Maine reports.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2327 were set to strike on Saturday night if an acceptable contract was not agreed upon, but negotiations were extended into Sunday at the last minute. IBEW Local 2327 and Consolidated were then able to reach what the union calls a “tentative” agreement.

“We have achieved vastly improved subcontractor language and decreased transfer of work by several percent over a 4 year agreement,” IBEW Local 2327 said on its website.

According to News Center Maine, about 450 IBEW workers are located in Maine.