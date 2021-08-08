Travis Castellon of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, controlled the action from the outside and scored a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Brandon “The Cannon” Berry of West Forks on Friday night to win the World Boxing Association-North American Boxing Association U.S. welterweight championship.

The fight was the main event of a Boston Boxing Promotions card staged in front of a sellout crowd of 1,000 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.

Castellon, 29, won comfortably on all three judges’ scorecards as he scored consistently with his jab and was able force clinches and fend off Berry when the Maine fighter advanced his way inside.





The judges scored it 96-93, 98-92 and 99-90 in favor of Castellon despite referee Jackie Morrell taking a point away from the Florida fighter in the ninth round for excessive pushing.

The win was the first for Castellon since November 2015, ending a four-fight losing streak that included his last three defeats against opponents who were undefeated at the time of their fights.

The southpaw is now 17-4-1 in his professional career.

The 33-year-old Berry, who won the Universal Boxing Organization All-America welterweight belt title last November, had a nine-fight winning streak that spanned nearly three years snapped during the first 10-round fight of his career.

Berry is now 22-6-2.

Berry and Castellon split the first four rounds, with Castellon the busier fighter in Rounds 1 and 3 and Berry getting inside to land some punishing hooks to the body in Rounds 2 and 4.

But Castellon began taking control during the middle rounds with his continuing volume of punches and ability to muscle his way out of danger when Berry came forward.

Castellon landed perhaps his best punch of the fight, an uppercut to the jaw, in the final seconds of the eighth round.