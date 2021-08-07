Bangor Christian School is looking for a new girls basketball coach.

Christine Davis, who has coached the Patriots the past three seasons, had to step down due to her work commitments, according to Bangor Christian athletic director Jon McAllian.

McAllian said Davis is an Emergency Medical Technician based in Piscataquis County and used to travel an hour each way to coach the team.





Davis went 3-15 in her first season at the helm, but the following year (2019-20), the school didn’t have enough players to field a team. McAllian said Davis still coached the players they had for that season, even though they didn’t have any games against outside competition.

The team played 12 games during the COVID-19-abbreviated season and, although they didn’t win a game, McAllian said they had a young team and shouldn’t have any trouble fielding a team next season.

Bangor Christian is a Class D school and due to the regionalized schedule, they played a lot of Class C schools.

McAllian said Davis will be missed.

“She really cared about the players. And she was all in,” McAllian said. “She was enthusiastic and very dedicated as you can tell by the fact she had a one-hour commute [one way] each day.”

McAllian said he has a couple of top candidates, and hopes to have a coach in place soon.