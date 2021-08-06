Former University of Maine All-American and All-Colonial Athletic Association offensive tackle Jamil Demby, a sixth round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, was waived by the Rams earlier this week.

He was then reverted to the Rams’ injured reserve list.

According to the FanSided website, the move was prompted by an undisclosed injury to Demby.





When a player is waived, he can be claimed by any other team. If no one claims him, he can be put on that team’s injured reserve list, which means the Rams can retain his rights.

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Vineland, New Jersey, native, who is a guard in the NFL, played in 42 games for the Black Bears and was the 192nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The 25-year-old Demby was waived by the Rams on Sept. 8, 2018, and claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions. He wound up on the Lions’ practice squad until the Rams signed him on Dec. 12, 2018.

He played in six games and started one for the Rams during the 2019-20 season before being waived after the season and landing back on the Rams’ practice squad for the 2020-21 campaign.

He is one of three former Black Bears at NFL training camps. Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard is back with the Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Manny Patterson is trying to earn a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs roster after signing a free agent contract.