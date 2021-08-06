Another 145 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 71,141, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 70,996 on Thursday.

Of those, 51,828 have been confirmed positive, while 19,313 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 900.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,307. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 1,216 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.08 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 531.54.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 112.9, up from 107.3 a day ago, up from 76.9 a week ago and up from 14.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,159 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 44 people are currently hospitalized, with 21 in critical care and nine on ventilators.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 16.13 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,537), Aroostook (2,019), Cumberland (17,691), Franklin (1,426), Hancock (1,443), Kennebec (6,783), Knox (1,210), Lincoln (1,132), Oxford (3,718), Penobscot (6,594), Piscataquis (617), Sagadahoc (1,491), Somerset (2,358), Waldo (1,219), Washington (972) and York (13,923) counties. Information about where an additional eight cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 830 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 772,086 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 819,526 have received a final dose.

New Hampshire reported 228 new cases on Friday and no deaths. Vermont reported 90 new cases and no deaths, while Massachusetts reported 1,171 new cases and two deaths.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 35,444,963 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 615,347 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.