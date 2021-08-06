SEARS ISLAND — Join Friends of Sears Island for a plant identification walk on Tuesday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to noon on Sears Island. This hands-on class will be an interactive walk across the beaches, wetlands and uplands of the island. With a keen eye and interest, you will begin to learn how to positively identify trees, shrubs and flowering plants. As some plants only grow in certain ecosystems, we will use the ecosystem to support the identification process. This class welcomes all who want to sharpen their identification skills and deepen their relationship with the living ecosystems of Sears Island.

The class will be led by Steve Byers, a clinical herbalist based in Waldo where he works with clients at his home office. He is the owner of Back Country Flora LLC, a business that offers a broad range of botanical services including educational plant walks, herbal wellness consultations and herbalist apprenticeships. He teaches at the Earthwalk School of Herbal Traditions in Rockport and works on wetland delineation projects around the state.



Pre-registration for this free event is required as space is limited. Please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org to sign up. While not required, masks are recommended in the event that distance can’t be maintained on the trail or when crowding in to examine a plant. Registered participants should park along the causeway at the end of Sears Island Road and meet at the kiosk near the island gate by 10 a.m. Bring water, a snack, insect repellent and come dressed for a walk in the woods. Pets are not permitted on guided walks. In the event of steady rain, the program will be canceled. For more information and updates, visit http://facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.