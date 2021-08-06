ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation announces $77,500 in awards from the Ira M. Cobe Scholarship Fund, which supports Waldo County students under the age of 23 who are pursuing post-secondary education.

The 25 students – 13 renewals and 12 new recipients – will be attending schools in New England and beyond, including several branches of the University of Maine and Maine Community College systems, Maine Maritime Academy, University of Southern California, Smith College, Arizona State University, Boston College, Husson University, Eckerd College, University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Bentley University.

The Ira M. Cobe Scholarship Trust was established by the estate of Ira M. Cobe, Chicago financier and longtime summer resident of the Bayside neighborhood in Northport, Maine. He and his wife, Anne, a Belfast native, had a deep affection for Maine’s young people.





The deadline for the next round of scholarships is May 1, 2022. Applications and guidelines are available at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.