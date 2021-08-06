PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Androscoggin County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $46,880 in grants to five nonprofits through the Community Building Grant Program.

Grant recipients include:



• Land in Common, Greene, to build partnerships with communities directly impacted by land injustice and create secure, rural land tenure for food production, healing, social transformation, and community connection







• Safe Voices, to create a trauma-responsive Program Hub for survivors of domestic abuse and violence and their families in downtown Lewiston



• Tree Street Youth, Inc., to provide Lewiston youth with academic support during the pandemic

MaineCF donors made an additional three grants totaling $7,000 from donor-advised funds.

The Androscoggin County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Proposals are submitted through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. Application, guidelines and a complete list of recent grants can be found at http://www.mainecf.org and below.

The Androscoggin County Fund is built through donations from the community. If you would like more information about the fund, please contact Program Officer John Ochira at 1-877-700-6800 or jochira@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.

2021 Grants from the Androscoggin County Committee:



 Land in Common, Greene, to build partnerships with communities directly impacted by land injustice and create secure, rural land tenure for food production, healing, social transformation, and community connection: $10,000



 Maine Inside Out, Portland, to design and build a community-building and resource hub led by youth and young adults in Lewiston with lived experience of incarceration and system-involvement: $9,000



 Safe Voices, Lewiston, to create a trauma-responsive Program Hub for survivors of domestic abuse and violence and their families in downtown Lewiston: $10,000

 Tree Street Youth, Inc., Lewiston, to provide Lewiston youth with academic support during the pandemic: $7,880



 YWCA Central Maine, Lewiston, to enhance remote learning services and enrichment activities for children in enrolled in school-age childcare: $10,000



2021 Grants from Donor-Advised Funds:



 An Angel’s Wing Inc., Lewiston, to expand, including a location that offers harm-reduction, awareness, access to quality detoxification, rehabilitation, housing, and recovery after-care: $1,000



 Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston, to provide a safety net for vulnerable community pets at risk of being surrendered because their families are unable to afford vaccinations and medical care: $5,000



 Maine Inside Out, Portland, to design and build a community-building and resource hub led by youth and young adults in Lewiston with lived experience of incarceration and system-involvement: $1,000.