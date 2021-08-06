Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the U.S. reported having a mental health condition. Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher. Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Maine, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. To make this event accessible for all, NAMIWalks Maine will be both virtual, throughout the summer and fall, and in-person on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Anyone can participate in NAMIWalks Your Way by registering for the event at namiwalks.org/Maine and picking an activity of their choice, such as camping, hiking, jumping rope, kayaking, practicing yoga, going to the beach or walking with friends and family in the neighborhood — all while taking precautions to stay safe. Participants get to use their creativity, with the main rule that we continue to advance towards our goal of mental health for all.

NAMIWalks Maine will be joined by nearly 40 other NAMIWalks and hundreds of thousands of mental health supporters and advocates from across the country. Participants will share their activities on social media and follow NAMI Maine on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.





“It has been more than a year since the pandemic upended our lives with feelings of uncertainty, anxiety, and isolation,” shares Amy Hodgdon, president of the NAMI Maine Board of Directors. “We have all been impacted in some way. Even as we are isolated geographically, we can be united in our common goal of Mental Health for All and ensure no one in our community feels alone.”

To join NAMIWalks Maine, visit www.namiwalks.org/Maine. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. One hundred percent of funds raised support NAMI Maine’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.

NAMI Maine is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Together we can make a difference!