A Springvale man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a motorcycle crash in Shapleigh that killed his passenger in May, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Olaf Nordman, 51, is charged with manslaughter, a Class A crime, along with operating under the influence and operating without a driver’s license, officials said.

Nordman had been riding a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Emery Mills Road on May 9 when he veered onto a soft shoulder and into the trees, according to the sheriff’s office. His passenger Marisa Standley, 27, from Springvale, had serious head injuries and died at the scene.

Nordman, who was arrested at a Sanford apartment, is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.